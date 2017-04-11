'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Cast News: Kim Richards to Appear in Reunion Show

After leaving her role in Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a full-time cast member in season 5 to deal with some personal issues, Kim Richards is set to appear in the big reunion show scheduled this week.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills A promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

In a recent interview with E! News at Star Magazine's Hollywood Rocks party at 1OAK, Richards revealed her plans to attend the reunion in order to defend herself against Lisa Rinna, her nemesis on the reality show.

The two reality stars have had a long-standing feud, but their conflict escalated when Rinna admitted to spreading rumors about Richards having relapsed and making claims that her sister Kyle Richards enabled her behavior.

While Richards is currently living a positive and drama-free life, she intends to go to the reunion in order to clear the air once and for all.

"I feel like Lisa Rinna has made a mission out of talking so badly about me over these last few years," Richards said. "I've worked very hard to make positive changes in my life, and now I'm a grandmother. For her to say and do the things that she's done is just so inappropriate and wrong and mean."

Richards is reportedly not the only "Beverly Hills" Housewife who has issues with Rinna and exchanged words with at the reunion show. Cast member Lisa Vanderpump is also in conflict with the former soap actress after she allegedly made some inaccurate statements about some of their fellow cast members, particularly newcomers Eden Sassoon and Dorit Kemsley.

"I told her to her face that it was out of order," Vanderpump told E! News. "I'm happy to deliver that message to her personally."

She continued, "We kind of talked in circles when she first walked in... She said, 'Oh, you're so funny!' And I said, 'No, you misbehaved just there! Misbehaving is going to get messy.'"

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.