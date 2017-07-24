'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 8 Cast News: Teddi Jo Mellencamp Joins Show; Eileen Davidson Exits

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills A promotional image for the previous season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

A new face is joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH)" season 8.

E! News exclusively learned that Teddi Jo Mellencamp is joining the upcoming season of "RHOBH." Teddi Jo is the daughter of music legend John Cougar Mellencamp.

While Teddi Jo is already filming with the rest of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8, it's still unclear if she's joining as a full-time cast member or if she's appearing as a friend of the Housewives.

According to AOL, Teddi Jo is a fitness enthusiast known for her work as an active fitness blogger on LaWorkoutJunkie.com. On Instagram, she calls herself a "writer of honest sarcastic reviews for anything health/fitness" and an "accountability coach and fitmom addicted to sweat and laughter."

She is married to husband Edwin Arroyave, with whom she has two children and one step-child.

Dorit Kemsley is also returning in the eighth season of "RHOBH." The last time viewers saw Kemsley, she was forming an alliance with Lisa Vanderpump and feuding with Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna. Will the drama continue in the show's season 8?

Eileen Davidson, on the other hand, will not be back in the series. After three seasons on the show, Davidson revealed that she now wants to focus on her demanding day job. The actress also stars in "The Young and The Restless" and "Days of Our Lives," both of which have demanding filming schedules.

"It's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," she said in a statement, as reported by E! News. However, Davidson didn't close her doors on "RHOBH," saying it's possible she might return to the show sometime in the future.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 is scheduled to premiere on Bravo later this year.