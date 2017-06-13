'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 8 News: Brandi Glanville Returning to the Bravo Series?

Former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville is rumored to be contemplating her return to the show for season 8.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills A promotional photo of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

During an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Glanville talked about the possibility reappearing on the Bravo reality show after her controversial exit in 2015.

"I think right now my life is in a better place. I have a boyfriend, so it's different now. I think when you are single on the show people just come for you because there is no man to be there having your back... you're an easy target," the 44-year-old former model stated.

While Glanville did not confirm her return to the series, she did not shut down the rumors either. She just mentioned that she regretted slapping co-star Lisa Vanderpump, an event that led to her eventual exit from the show.

Despite all the negative perception about her due to her behavior in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Glanville admitted that being a part of the show was all worth it.

"I think you take the good with the bad. I mean, I think it was a great platform – I have my books, my wine and I wouldn't have any of that if it weren't for [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. It was a hard show to do as you know," she stated.

But if Glanville was grateful for her stint on the reality show, another cast member, Eileen Davidson, revealed how hard it is to be a part of the controversial Bravo series.

"When I see cameras I'm thinking everyone's gonna be nice and normal, then s*** hits the fan and it's like, 'Oh my God, how do people do this?" she said in an interview with Daily Star Online.

Bravo is expected to release the next season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" later this year.