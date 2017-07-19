'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Girardi Reveals Life's Secrets in 'Pretty Mess'

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi will release her tell-all memoir, "Pretty Mess," in January 2018. The book to be published by Gallery Books contains her life's secrets that have not been revealed in the show.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills The cast roster of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Girardi, who wrote under her stage name, Erika Jayne, wants her women readers to become their own strong, vibrant and confident selves, according to People. The book will start with her life as a struggling singer and dancer and will conclude with her appearance in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"Without Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi would be just another rich b*tch with a plane," the reality star said in a press release.

Girardi will reveal how she came to the decision to join the other housewives on the show, knowing that she has had an easy and comfortable life with her husband Tom Girardi, who is 32 years her senior.

She described him as an incredibly special man, a great father, mentor, friend, and an amazing lawyer. As a wife, Girardi lives a conservative life much different from her other persona. Jayne, as opposed to Girardi, is hot, sexy and remorseless. Jayne is the singer and the dancer as implied in her tell-all memoir.

As a singer, Girardi has nine No. 1 dance singles to her name and as a dancer, she has appeared on "Dancing with the Stars." The Instagram sensation has been a fan favorite not just in the reality dance show but also in "RHOBH."

As for her role in "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she fits in with the rest of the housewives. In season 6 of the show, she introduced herself as "an enigma, wrapped in a riddle, and cash." The 46-year-old star has become the friend willing to help fellow housewives especially in their time of need.

Erika Girardi is now an accomplished author as "Pretty Mess" hits the stands early next year.