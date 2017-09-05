'Real Housewives of Dallas' News: Did Brandi Offended Another Housewife Because Of Her Memphis Trip?

Facebook/RealHousewivesofDallas The cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dallas

The drama is heading over to Memphis in the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2.

According to the synopsis for season 2 episode 5 titled "Walking in Memphis," Brandi Redmond and her family will embark on a trip to Memphis together with her co-stars Cary Deuber and Stephanie Hollman.

But while the three housewives are having fun in the colorful city in Tennessee, their other fellow Housewife LeeAnne Locken will reportedly feel devastated after she failed to get an invitation from Redmond to join them on their trip. This will reportedly leave her feeling heartbroken for realizing that she is not as close to Redmond as she initially believed.

In the previous episode, Redmond also made their other co-star Kameron Westcott feel left-out when she decided to invite Deuber and Hollman to the Memphis trip right in front of her. This prompted Westcott to point out Redmond's lack of manners.

In her recent blog post on Bravo, Westcott explained why she decided to speak out against Redmond.

"If I were to say to someone, hey sorry I am about to slap you in the face and then slapped you in the face, it wouldn't be okay," the new cast member stated. "Yes, Brandi said sorry before she gave her gifts, but that does not make it okay. It's always good to make people feel inclusive and inviting people on trips or giving random gifts should never be done in front of others."

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the upcoming episode also revealed that Westcott will present a business idea to her husband. But it seems like it will not be met with open arms, because of its bright pink theme. But can she manage to convince him that her business proposal has a point?

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2 will air on Bravo on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 p.m. EDT.