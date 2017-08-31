Real Housewives of Dallas News: Stephanie and LeeAnne's Feud Continues

Facebook/RealHousewivesofDallas The cast of 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' season 2.

Stephanie Hollman will have a lot on her plate when "The Real Housewives of Dallas" returns for another episode for season 2.

In the previous episode, Hollman tried to reach out to LeeAnne Locken when she invited her for her Halloween Party. The latter seemed surprised to see the invitation since their relationship has not been civil for quite a while. But Hollman revealed in her latest blog post that she has some reasons why she invited Locken in her party, even if she referred to her as the Disney villain Cruella DeVille.

"She is a friend of Brandi Redmond's, Cary Deuber is trying to turn over a new leaf with her, so I thought this would be my way of giving her a chance. Isn't that what she wants," Hollman stated.

But she seemed to have regretted her decision to invite Locken, since she felt that "Cruella" went out of her way to come up with a Halloween costume that humiliated her in front of everyone who attended the party.

Based on the synopsis for the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2, Locken will continue her tirades against Hollman despite finding out that she could possibly be considered to be honored as a role model for women. This recognition might be questioned by Redmond, after she overheard her friend spread rumors about Hollman.

Aside from her problems with Locken, Hollman will also have her hands full due to the home renovations that she and her husband Travis Hollman are planning for their property. According to the synopsis, the couple will need to reach a compromise regarding the expenses that they have to shoulder at home.

Hollman will also be in the middle of an argument about manners and etiquette between Redmond and Kameron Westcott when the former invited her and Deuber to Memphis right in front of the latter without asking her to join them.

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2 will air on Bravo on Monday, Sept. 4.