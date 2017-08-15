'Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Jacqueline Laurita Relieved She Is Not in Season 8

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" personality Jacqueline Laurita is at peace with her decision to not return for season 8. After being in the reality TV show from the beginning, Laurita finds relief in quitting the series.

Facebook/RHNJ "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" will return for season 8 but there's no confirmed cast or air date yet.

According to reports, the producers of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" told Laurita of their concerns that she might not be getting along with the other cast members. She was asked to be on the set earlier than when season 8 would actually start filming, so she and the other women could develop their relationships.

Laurita, however, begged off after realizing that her status on the show was uncertain.

"For me to film all season long under all that stress and drama to not have a guaranteed full-time [spot] was not worth it for me, so I said no," she said.

Laurita had been a series regular on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" from season 1 to 5. But in the sixth season, her scenes were scaled down to a semi-regular participation while the show brought back Dina Manzano full-time.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reinstated Laurita as a series regular in season 7 to solidify its ratings. But in March, the reality TV star made the final decision to quit the show because of her new arrangement for season 8.

Leaving the highly popular reality TV series isn't a loss for Laurita as she still maintains friendships with her former co-stars, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. The TV personality also relishes in the freedom of not being followed around by cameras all the time. She is also free from the drama that drives the show's ratings.

Meanwhile, Bravo has not yet announced the premiere date for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8. The network confirmed in July that Flicker would be returning but she is the only cast member announced so far, as per Bravo TV.