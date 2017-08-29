Real Housewives of New Jersey News: Meet New Housewife Margaret Josephs

Facebook/RHNJ The ladies of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' season 8

The ladies of New Jersey will have a new housewife when "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" returns for season 8.

Aside from the usual cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, and seasons 1 and 2 cast mate Danielle Staub, the new season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" will introduce businesswoman Margaret Josephs.

According to People, the 50-year-old New Jersey native was first married to Jan Josephs when she was only 24-years-old. They had a son together before they decided to file for divorce. She then met her current husband whom she referred to as Super Joe and decided to elope with him in 2013.

The ladies can easily rely on the blonde businesswoman for any fashion advice, since she graduated with a degree in marketing and fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Technology. She also has her own home accessories line called the Macbeth Collections by Margaret Josephs.

However, upon Josephs' entrance in the show, one of the original "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars announced that she will have to say goodbye to the long-running reality series after season 7.

On her social media account, Jacqueline Laurita revealed that she will not be a part of the show's upcoming season.

"Thank you for all of your sweet tweets of support!I love you all too! XOXO!It was great getting g to know you all the past 7 seasons&10years," Laurita posted on her Twitter account Tuesday last week.

However, she assured her fans that she will remain visible in social media to update them about what she will be up to in the coming days despite her absence in the show.

Bravo released a sneak peek at the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8, which will be aired in the network on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. EDT.