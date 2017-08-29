'Real Housewives of New York City' News: Luann de Lesseps' Epic Falls in Mexico Explained

bravotv.com The cast of Real Housewives of New York City season 9 will talk about their Mexican getaway in the third part of the show's reunion special.

The epic Mexican trip will be relived in the third and final part of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, cast members Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps will relay what went down during their unforgettable trip to Mexico in front of series host and producer Andy Cohen.

According to a report from E! News, one of the most memorable scenes during the getaway episode includes the epic falls of de Lesseps.

The recently divorced de Lesseps will reveal that she survived the falls without a single scratch, but she had a lot of fun during that time.

Cohen will tell de Lesseps that he had never seen her that drunk in all of her 10 years in the reality franchise. But the former countess explained that it was the first time that she drank margaritas with an empty stomach. "I never really get out of control...And I don't drink margaritas. It was a long day of travel, I drank, I didn't eat and boy did it hit me," de Lesseps stated.

The ladies will also talk about their fun-filled tequila-drinking marathon.

Aside from discussing the events that transpired from the unforgettable trip to Mexico, the third part of the season 9 reunion special will also feature Mortimer and Morgan's shot at saving their friendship by talking about what happened between them during the past season.

However, if the two ladies will attempt to salvage their friendship, the final episode of the season is expected to turn south once again after Frankel decided to question Singer's sincerity during her heartfelt apology. This will prompt the latter to discuss all the accusations that she hurled against Frankel during the early parts of the season.

The third part of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 reunion special will be aired by Bravo on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. EDT.