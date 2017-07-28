'Real Housewives of New York City' News: Reality Show Plans to Be More Diverse

Facebook/rhnyc A promotional image for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Bravo's reality show "Real Housewives of New York City" is already nearing its 10th season, but it still has not featured non-white cast members.

However, that may change soon as an insider from the New York edition of "Real Housewives" reportedly told Page Six that that Bravo is looking to boost the diversity in the show, considering its location.

"After nine seasons, the show's been very white, and in the most diverse, melting pot of a city," the insider said and added that since the show had just filmed the reunion, it is "the time that they start really looking at what they'll do with the next cast."

Another source, who is allegedly close to the show's cast, told the publication that since the city that the show is in is such a diverse one, "The Real Housewives of New York City" should also reflect that.

"RHONYC" star Bethenny Frankel also reportedly expressed that she would want to see more diversity in the show, in terms of age and race.

"I would like to see some younger cast members," she said. "I'd like to see an African-American woman on the show. I suggested someone who didn't work out. There are really no Jewish women in the cast. There are also no Asian, Latino or gay women on the show. I'd like it to represent New York more," she added.

Meanwhile, Luann D'Agostino, who has been on the show for a decade, has recently experienced a first in "RHONYC" season 9 episode 15, wherein she got too intoxicated and fell down — twice — during the group's Mexican getaway.

However, there seems to be no trace of embarrassment in former Countess' body, and in fact, she found it funny. At a recent charity event, she opened up to People regarding the incident and told the publication that she just laughed it off.

"Like they say, if you fall make it part of the dance. I'm in the bush and I'm dying of laughter at myself because it's too funny," she said. Luckily for her, she did not suffer any injuries from the fall.

D'Agostino's drunkenness was not the only eventful happening during their Mexico trip, however. Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan were also seen fighting over rooms, while Tinsley Mortimer had a mini breakdown.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.