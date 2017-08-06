'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann D'Agostino Files for Divorce After 7 Months of Marriage

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann D'Agostino announced on Aug. 3, Thursday, that she and her husband, Tom D'Agostino, are filing for divorce after seven months of marriage.

The reality show star revealed that although they are calling it quits, she and Tom still care for each other very much. According to Page Six, the exes jointly filed for divorce in a court in Sag Harbor.

Luanna and Tom D'Agostino got married on New Year's Eve last year in Palm Beach. Before they exchanged vows, Tom was struck with infidelity rumors after he reportedly kissed another woman shortly after he got engaged with Luann in early 2016.

This summer, the couple was once again plagued with controversy after Tom was allegedly spotted with another woman in the Hamptons, Bravo wrote.

A source told People that they still love and care for each other despite the breakup. The insider said that the couple decided to call it quits since they don't want to "drag each other under the mud." Moreover, it is said that Luann is spending time with her children in the Hamptons and will head to Europe for a vacation.

Filming for the upcoming season of "Real Housewives of New York" already wrapped up before the divorce filing, which means any drama involving Luann and Tom D'Agostino's divorce was not caught on camera.

Although Luann's "RHONY" co-stars previously expressed their doubts about her relationship with Tom, they were nevertheless shocked to learn about their split after less than a year of marriage.

Dorinda Medley, who played a role in Luann and Tom getting together and was also a bridesmaid during their New Year's Eve wedding, admitted to being heartbroken about the divorce.

"It's heartbreaking for Luann too, because I love her and I know how much she loves Tom," Medley said, as quoted by People.

Co-stars Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Ramona Singer also shared their support for Luann in this difficult time.