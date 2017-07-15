'Real Housewives of New York' News: Ramona Singer Has a New Man in Her Life, Continues Feud with Bethenny Frankel

Facebook/rhnyc A promotional image for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

It is confirmed: Ramona Singer has a new man in her life, whom she met off-camera in an unlikely situation.

She recently talked to PEOPLE about her new relationship, and she shared how they met. Apparently, Singer met her new beau while he was on a blind date with somebody else.

Singer told the magazine that she and a number of other women were at a bar on their night out when her new beau also went over to buy a drink. "He saw me and we just hit it off and we've been dating ever since!" she added.

The identity of her new boyfriend not yet been revealed, and Singer also did not give any confirmation whether or not she will be bringing him to her reality show, "The Real Housewives of New York City."

"A lot of these men that I date have very powerful positions, and I don't know if it's the best thing for them to be on the show," the 60-year-old reality star said. "But whoever I'm with, I'm very open about on the show and I talk to the woman about my relationships and who I'm dating," she added.

Singer also shared that it is sometimes difficult for her to get into relationships because there are men who date her for fame, and there are also other men who do not want to date her because of it.

Meanwhile, E! News has reported that it may not be anytime soon that Singer repairs her friendship with co-star Bethenny Frankel, which is bad news for all those who were expecting them to make amends before the series ends its ninth season.

The publication's sources said: "They went at it the hardest. Ramona was very worked up but strong in her convictions. Bethenny was more dismissive of her, which set Ramona off even more. She exploded at a few points."

Their feud was reportedly the main topic during the cast's gathering earlier this week for the show's reunion special.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.