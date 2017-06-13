'Real Housewives of New York' Season 9 News: Will Ramona Singer Apologize for Berkshire Meltdown?

Dorinda Medley finally broke her silence after her beloved Berkshire home was trashed when she invited her friends over in the previous episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9.

In the episode titled "Black Out and Get Out," the cast of the long-running Bravo reality series went on a trip to Medley's Berkshire property for the holidays. But instead of having a good time, the ladies were once again involved in multiple dramas that made one of them leave in a hurry and insult the trip's host.

In her Bravo blog, Medley talked about how she felt when her co-stars acted out, saying that this year's trip to the Berkshires could be considered as the worst in the history of the series.

According to the reality star, it was bad enough to see Bethenny Frankel leave her home after she was treated horribly by Ramona Singer, but she also felt terrible when she saw Sonja Morgan wear the silk pajamas that was given to her by her late husband.

"She just helped herself to it without ever asking for permission. Talk about entitlement," she stated. "Then Sonja has the nerve to talk poorly about Tinsley Mortimer manners?! The whole thing is nutty, bizarre, hurtful, absurd, and delusional. We are grown women, mothers, and wives!"

Medley said that she is hoping to hear an apology from both Singer and Morgan, but admitted that it might not happen anytime soon.

Meanwhile, their co-star Luann D'Agostino believes that Singer pushed Medley to her limits when she trashed the latter's Berkshire home in the previous episode. According to D'Agostino's blog, Singer needs to apologize to their host, but a simple apology may not be enough for everything that she did during their trip.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the next episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 reveals that Frankel will host her annual holiday party. However, she will opt not to invite Singer this time. On the other hand, Singer will get advice from her daughter Avery and her friends regarding her situation with Frankel.

The upcoming episode will also feature the wedding of Luann and Tom in Palm Beach during New Year's Eve.

The episode is slated to air on Bravo on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 p.m. EDT.