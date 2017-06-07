'Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Bravo Drops Drama-Filled Trailer for Season 12

The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" will be back on the air next month. But fans of the reality show already had a taste of the intense drama that will come in the show's 12th season after Bravo released its first trailer.

facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty Promo photo for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12

The trailer opens with a tranquil scene featuring the beach, but Shannon Beador's angry voice can be heard in the background telling someone, "You're despicable. I will never ever speak to you again."

Beador is also seen complaining about her weight gain in another scene, saying that she has been stress-eating due to her frustration with one of her co-stars, Vicki Gunvalson.

While Beador considers Gunvalson as the source of her frustrations, the latter is reportedly enjoying life with her boyfriend Steve Lodge, her daughter Briana and her grandkids. Nevertheless, interactions with her friends will not be as calming as her relationships at home.

Also, the trailer reveals that former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gretchen Rossi will be back this season. Her return could spell trouble for Tamra Judge, since the former will question the sexuality of the latter's husband, Eddie. This will not work for Judge, who appears to be highly emotional because of Rossi's accusations.

The trailer also introduces the newest member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast named Peggy Sulahian, who is considered as the 100th housewife of the long-running reality series.

According to People, the Armenian-born wife of a custom wheel mogul was introduced to the group by Lydia McLaughlin, who will make a comeback after appearing in the show's eighth season. But Sulahian has already shown her feisty side in the trailer after she was seen arguing with the others, particularly Meghan King Edmonds and Kelly Dodd.

Aside from the fights, the housewives are also seen partying and having the occasional good time. They will also have an exciting getaway in Iceland, where someone will end up in a medical emergency.

Bravo will air the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.