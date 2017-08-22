'Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Shannon Reveals Plans to Open Health-Focused Restaurant

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty The cast of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

Although "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador is determined to lose weight by going on a healthy diet, it seems that her family does not fully support her, especially when she tells them her possible new business venture.

In the latest episode of the Bravo reality series, Shannon revealed to her family that she plans to open an affordable healthy eating restaurant, with Chris Bright of Z Pizza as her business partner.

However, it seems like the rest of the family are not huge fans of her cooking, with her kids shown giving some of their food, which Shannon cooked, to the dog and calling their mother's cooking "disgusting."

Her husband, David, also reportedly told Shannon that the restaurant business can be brutal, to which Shannon replies, "You know what, David. This is a very unique concept: affordable healthy eating. And we might not make the profit margin that normal restaurants would make."

Although she needed him to back her up on this, David told Shannon that profitability is indeed important in businesses. "Well, you have to have profitability to sustain yourself," he said.

As Shannon is undergoing a rough patch with all the weight loss and healthy diet issues, the good thing is that co-star Tamra Judge, who is into fitness, has shown her support in her journey.

Speaking with The Daily Dish, she reveals that Tamra has been a positive influence on her and is always encouraging her to keep on pushing forward.

A few weeks ago, Shannon revealed that she had lost 15 pounds and that her body fat percentage has decreased by almost half. "She's been very supportive through my ups and downs, because she cares about me, and she definitely wants me to lose weight," she said about Tamra.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.