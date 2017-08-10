'Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Tamra Judge Renews Wedding Vows With Her Husband in Aruba

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty A promotional image for Bravo's "Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge renewed her wedding vows with husband Eddie on Tuesday this week, just a day after her estranged daughter slammed her in a Facebook rant.

Despite the drama with her daughter, Sidney Barney, the reality star appeared to be in good spirits as she shared a photo with Eddie in a beautiful white sand beach. The couple renewed their vows outside the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Aruba.

"Celebrating love with all the hate that's going on," she captioned an Instagram photo of her and her husband, Eddie. "May God bless your life because it's not always easy. But God has a plan.. a big plan," she added.

Tamra also gave a shoutout to her "Real Housewives of Orange County" co-stars Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd for supporting her.

On Monday this week, 18-year-old Sidney wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that the reason she moved out of her mother's house was the "living conditions" in her home and not because she took her father's side, whom Tamra separated with back in 2011.

"I actually chose my mothers side when my parents separated," Tamra's daughter reportedly said in the post. "This was due to the fact that my mother, the true parent alienator, would constantly talk negatively about my father in front of me and my siblings, putting us kids in the middle of my parents arguments," she added.

Sidney added that this alienation had caused her to resent her father, but when she got older, she realized that she made the wrong decision as Tamra allegedly neglected her and her siblings.

She also stated that she has been requesting her mother to stop talking about her in public as she did not want to be associated with Tamra and with the "Real Housewives of Orange County" show.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.