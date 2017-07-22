'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Shannon Beador Admits Vicki Gunvalson Did Not Cause Her Weight Gain

Shannon Beador has retracted her statement that fellow "The Real Housewives of Orange County" co-star Vicki Gunvalson caused her to gain weight. She said that the problem was a result of stress when her co-star accused her husband David of physically abusing her.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

Beador received flak for her accusation and now she admitted to Us Weekly, "I just went off the wagon a little."

The reality star explained that she was the one who overate. But now, she is addressing her excess weight of 40 pounds by undergoing a fitness routine and adopting a strict diet. She also revealed that she has already lost eight pounds and will continue to work out until her desired weight is reached.

After retracting her claims against Gunvalson and accepting responsibility, The Hollywood Gossip reported that the 53-year-old "Real Housewives of Orange County" star is now asking for support on her journey towards a slimmer and healthier body. She admitted that it will not be an easy process but she will not give up.

Beador also warned potential body shamers that their comments about her weight gain posted on social media will be deleted. According to her, weight problems are insurmountable mountains that women are facing these days. With her steady pace towards getting rid of excess weight, she expressed gratefulness to her support system.

So, how did Beador's weight problem originate? She resorted to stress-eating after Gunvalson reportedly spread information that her husband abuses her. Her unhealthy eating took a toll on her body. However, fans of "Real Housewives of Orange County" slammed her for pointing at her co-star as the cause of her weight gain.

Now that Beador has "exonerated" her co-star, positive things finally are happening for her. Aside from gaining a healthy body, she is also restoring her relationships.

Season 12 of "The Housewives of Orange County" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.