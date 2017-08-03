'Real Housewives of Orange County' Updates: Kelly and Meghan Reconciled After Vicious Text Exchanges

Facebook / RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty The ladies of Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' season 12.

Kelly Dodd and Meghan King Edmonds came face to face after several heated text exchanges in the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

During the episode that aired on Monday, July 31, the frenemies were seen hurling different accusations about each other's marriages.

King Edmonds was the first to accuse Dodd of having a boyfriend, based on the information that she reportedly gathered from "someone on Twitter." On the other hand, a friend reportedly told Dodd that King Edmonds' husband Jim Edmonds is currently having an affair with a mistress.

However, both women denied the cheating accusations. According to Dodd, she would admit it if she really is having an affair outside her 13-year marriage with husband Michael. While King Edmonds believes that her husband is loyal to their marriage.

However, the two decided to patch things up in front of the camera when Dodd dropped by King Edmonds' home to meet her newborn-daughter Aspen. During the episode, King Edmonds explained why she opted to reconcile with her co-star.

"Because it's all a hell of a lot easier to get along with Kelly than it is to fight with her. The way that Kelly goes after people is not normal," she stated in the episode that was posted by People, adding, "In a lot of ways, I see Kelly as a child having a temper tantrum. And reasoning with a 3-year-old is not easy, and sometimes that's how Kelly is."

Meanwhile, the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 will feature Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador's first time visit to King Edmonds' daughter, where they will have to encounter Vicki Gunvalson.

On the other hand, Lydia McLaughlin and her family will go on a luxurious trip to Hawaii where they will experience a lot of uncomfortable moments with each other. Peggy Sulahian will also invite the rest of the ladies to see her newest custom-designed Lamborghini.

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 will be aired by Bravo on Monday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. EDT.