'Real Housewives of Potomac' News: Gizelle Bryant Wants to Investigate the Real Reason Behind Karen Huger's Relocation

Facebook/RealHousewivesofPotomac A promotional image for "Real Housewives of Potomac" on Bravo.

Karen Huger has left Potomac for a serious reason, but her "Real Housewives of Potomac" co-star Gizelle Bryant does not seem to be buying it.

The mother of two reportedly told host Andy Cohen that she had to leave Potomac and relocate to a new city because she wanted her parents, who are currently in poor health, to move in with her in the near future.

"It doesn't make any sense to me. She could've just stayed where she was," Bryant recently told The Daily Dish. "So, I don't know, I feel like I need to get to the bottom of it. I need to do a little FBI, a little Scooby-Doo action. Find the reason for the move," she added.

Although she is not a hundred percent sure, she believes that there is more to the story, considering that Huger allegedly gave out multiple versions of the reason behind her relocation.

"I really wanna know the truth," Bryant added.

Despite having moved to another city, Huger, who is married to Raymond, a CEO of a successful IT company, still holds the title of Grand Dame of Potomac, which has sparked a controversy in the show's current season. However, Bryant believes that Huger still deserves to keep the title as she has "earned" it.

Huger's new home was also revealed, and according to Bryant, she was not expecting it to be such an "extremely big" house.

In other news, during the 13th episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2, Robyn Dixon had a heated argument with Ashley Darby over her former husband's cheating allegations.

Although Dixon claimed that her post-divorce relationship is fine and that nothing much has changed between her and former husband, Juan, Darby insisted that the man has been seeing other women, possibly behind Dixon's back, and that she needs to open her eyes to the current reality.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" airs on Sundays on Bravo.