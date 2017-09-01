'Real Housewives of Potomac' News: Is Katie Rost Back for Season 3?

A former personality on "Real Housewives of Potomac" (RHOP) might be returning for season 3. Katie Rost, who was booted from the show last season, confirmed that she will be back in the new installment.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofPotomac "Real Housewives of Potomac" is expected to return for season 3 but Bravo has not made an official announcement.

Rost originally posted on Twitter last Wednesday that she's going to be back on television. Her followers congratulated her but curiously, her announcement has since been deleted.

It's likely that Rost is still under negotiations about her potential return, hence the post's removal. The reality TV personality was actually eased out of the show last season because producers reportedly told her that she wasn't exciting enough.

"Real Housewives of Potomac" finished its second season run last July but Bravo has not announced its return date for season 3. Filming, however, is speculated to begin this fall.

Meanwhile, it's not yet certain if Karen Huger will be part of the third season as she left Potomac for the Great Falls in Virginia, as seen in the last airing. Rumors are that another revamp to the show might be underway. To boost the show last season, Bravo scheduled RHOP along "Real Housewives of Atlanta" to keep the viewers.

The network might also decide to give up on this show altogether as there might not be enough drama to sustain another season compared to the other "Real Housewives" franchise. The cancellation news has loomed since before the second season. Executives from Bravo was cited as being on the fence about the show's longevity in a Washington Post piece.

"Real Housewives of Potomac" takes place in an affluent Maryland suburbs. Aside from Rost and Huger, the show also features Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Monique Samuels.

The first season highlighted the divorce of Jackson-Jordan from Eddie Jordan, as well as the marital woes of Darby from her husband, Michael. Season 2, meanwhile, highlighted Bryant's breakup with Kevin and her new relationship with Sherman Douglas.