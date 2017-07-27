Real Madrid Closing in on €180 Million Transfer for Kylian Mbappé

(Photo: Reuters/Charles Platiau) France's Kylian Mbappé at the end of the match against England, June 13, 2017.

It seems that Real Madrid really want to shatter the world transfer record this summer.

Marca has reported that Real Madrid have reached an agreement in principle with Monaco for the transfer of Kylian Mbappé for €180 million.

"Monaco had originally requested 190m euros but now coach Zinedine Zidane has given his blessing to the new agreement in principle, following a meeting with club president Florentino Perez and general director Jose Angel Sanchez out in Los Angeles," Carlos Carpio said in his report for Marca.

With Álvaro Morata gone, Mbappé should get the chance to challenge for a spot in the starting XI. Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have been Real Madrid's regular starters up front since they joined the club, but reports note they may unload one of them if they sign the French striker.

Bale should get a lot of suitors who want to bring him back to the Premier League, and Manchester United have been targeting him this summer. According to reports, Real Madrid are also offering Arsenal the chance to sign Benzema. He is reportedly on Liverpool's radar as well.

Meanwhile, ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith has reported that Manchester City are also going to lodge a €180-million bid as they look to hijack Real Madrid's deal for Mbappé.

"Sources have told ESPN FC that City are ready to offer assurances that he will feature regularly despite the wealth of attacking options at the Etihad Stadium with Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling all fighting for a starting place," Smith said.

Kylian Mbappé was thrust into the limelight after an impressive season with Monaco, and he has been targeted by some of the biggest clubs in the world all summer long. Monaco have turned down all offers until now, but they may be ready to move him after they sold Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva.