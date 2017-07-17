Real Madrid to Renew Pursuit of David De Gea

(Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea Livepic) Spain's David De Gea makes a save against the Czech Republic, June 13, 2016.

It seems Real Madrid are not ready to end their pursuit of David De Gea.

According to ESPN FC, Manchester United are expecting Real Madrid to lodge another bid for the goalkeeper. However, the Red Devils are confident that they can hold off the Spanish giants.

"Sources said that De Gea would still like to move to Real Madrid at some stage during his career, but United are adamant they have no interest in selling," Rob Dawson wrote in his report for ESPN FC.

Apparently, Real Madrid are still looking for a goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas.

Los Blancos tried to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, but the 18-year-old Italian goalkeeper decided to stay with A.C. Milan instead. Well, it's practically common knowledge in the football world that it's hard to convince Italian players to leave Italy, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois was a target as well, but the Blues are just not interested in parting ways with their number one goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, ESPN FC's Mark Ogden has reported that United don't think Real Madrid have the funds to pay for De Gea right now.

"With De Gea doing nothing to suggest to United that he wishes to return to Spain this summer, there is no sense of alarm at Old Trafford about his future as a result of Real's inability to raise funds for a deal by offloading players in the transfer market," Ogden said.

Real Madrid tried to unload James Rodríguez this summer, but they couldn't find any takers. Instead, they sent the attacking midfielder to Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy. The club tried to sell Álvaro Morata as well and United were interested at first. However, the Red Devils ended their interest in the Spanish striker after they signed Romelu Lukaku.