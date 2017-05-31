Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Can Real Madrid Sign David De Gea This Summer?

Everybody knows that Real Madrid wants David De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper has been on their radar in the past few seasons and they came close to signing him in 2015. Unfortunately, they failed to complete the transfer in time.

(Photo: Reuters/Regis Duvignau)Croatia's Tin Jedvaj has a shot at goal saved by Spain's David de Gea (13), June 21, 2016.

Real Madrid are expected to pursue De Gea again this summer, but United will reportedly do everything possible to hold them off.

"United believe De Gea is settled at Old Trafford, despite Real's obvious attraction as Spain's most successful club and being situated in the No1's home town. There is also an appreciation De Gea is not actively seeking the transfer and the club's position is they will not allow the sale of any player they wish to keep," The Guardian's Jamie Jackson said in his report.

It's clear that United don't really have to sell him right now. De Gea has been their number one keeper since he joined them in 2011 and has two years left on his contract with an option to extend for another year.

The club also qualified for the Champions League after their win against Ajax in the Europa League final, so De Gea should be content to know that he will get the chance to play against the best clubs in Europe next season.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol also claims that José Mourinho wants Raphaël Varane in any deal involving De Gea. According to the report, the Portuguese manager wants the centre-back on his squad since Phil Jones and Chris Smalling played badly last season. Varane played under Mourinho for two seasons.

That's a steep price. De Gea is a world-class goalkeeper, but the club has been grooming Varane as a potential successor to Sergio Ramos. Pepe's future is also uncertain, so Real Madrid may face a difficult decision this summer. Do they want to lose a young star like Varane to sign De Gea?