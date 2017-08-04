Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Los Blancos Considering Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembélé

(Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe) Ousmane Dembélé with Stade Rennes in 2016.

It's been a fairly uneventful summer transfer window for Real Madrid as far as completed deals are concerned. The La Liga champions did sign Theo Hernández from Atlético Madrid and Dani Ceballos from Real Betis. But Monaco have refused to budge no matter how hard they pushed to sign Kylian Mbappé.

The Ligue 1 champions don't want to sell their prized asset and reports note they have continued to ramp up the asking price for the French striker. It has become a cat and mouse game between the two clubs, and talks seem to be going nowhere right now.

Real Madrid will have to move on to another target if they want to add a forward before the season starts, and according to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, the club has decided to turn their attention to Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembélé.

The French footballer is reportedly valued at €80 to €90 million, which means he's going to be much cheaper than Mbappé. However, Barcelona are also interested in signing Dembélé and it is said that they still feel confident that they can get a deal done.

The report also says that Real Madrid have been put off by Mbappé's wage demands, that's why they decided to focus on Dembélé instead.

The French winger will be a good addition for Real Madrid, but he probably won't be playing regular first-team footballer if the club retains Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Meanwhile, Marca has reported that Real Madrid still believe they can seal the deal to bring Mbappé to the Santiago Bernabéu. However, Bale reportedly has to leave first before they sign him.

"With the Welshman making way, this would solve the reticence of the promising Monaco striker," Carlos Carpio said in his report for Marca.

"He has doubts about having enough minutes if he has to compete with a full BBC complement, but his preference is clearly to join Real Madrid — he's had a verbal agreement with the club for weeks," he added.