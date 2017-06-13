Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Los Blancos Eye Robert Lewandowski as Replacement for Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has been a regular fixture in the Starting XI since he joined Real Madrid in 2009. And despite the occasional dip in form, the French striker has always been one of the most reliable players on the squad.

(Photo: Reuters/Michael Dalder)Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal past Augsburg's Philipp Max. April 1, 2017.

Benzema's name has appeared in several transfer rumors through the years with the reports usually linking him to a move to a club in France or to Arsenal. But he has always stayed in Madrid amid all the rumors.

However, Spanish publication Don Balón has reported that Benzema is now facing an uncertain future with Los Blancos this summer and he may finally be on the move. According to the publication, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is one of the players Real Madrid are eyeing as a potential replacement.

Lewandowski is a clear upgrade over Benzema at this point in their careers. He is one of the best number nine in the world right now and they should really pursue him if Benzema leaves. The Polish footballer has played exceptionally well with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the past few years, and he will keep on scoring goals wherever he goes.

The club is also interested in Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Juventus' Paulo Dybala, but Los Blancos will reportedly make signing Lewandowski a top priority this offseason. Apparently, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez really likes the idea of pairing a goal-scoring machine like Lewandowski with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The question is, why should Real Madrid let Benzema leave? The striker has had an up-and-down season with Los Blancos, but he has found ways to contribute even if he's not scoring goals. While there are reports claiming that Benzema will consider moving on this summer, it should be noted that he has not said anything publicly and he has remained committed to the club.