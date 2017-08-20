Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Los Blancos Reportedly Back in for David De Gea

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) David de Gea training with Manchester United, July 14, 2017.

It seems that David De Gea may be back on Real Madrid's radar.

The club has had tried and failed to sign him before, but The Sun has reported that the Los Blancos are looking to make another run at the Spanish goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes.

Real Madrid has been targeting Monaco's Kylian Mbappé for months now, but he's unlikely to join them with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly closing in on his signature. They still have a couple of weeks to make a "Galáctico" signing, but instead of an outfielder like Eden Hazard, the club will reportedly target De Gea instead.

"Two weeks left of the transfer window, I think Manchester United will resist this because trying to get a replacement for De Gea now would be difficult. But what he know is De Gea sees himself as playing for Real Madrid in his career. He's already imagined himself in that shirt. He will want the move," journalist Ian McGarry said on "The Transfer Window" podcast, via the Daily Star.

"If it comes back to him they make him a very good contract offer and they offer enough money for Manchester United to sell, this could be one we finally see close at the end of the window," he added.

Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on De Gea for years now, and his signing would be seen as a coup for Los Blancos since Manchester United don't want to part ways with him.

But there lies the problem. Will the Red Devils sell one of their most important players now that the season is underway? Sergio Romero, Joel Castro Pereira and Kieran O'Hara are nowhere as good as De Gea. United need the Spanish goalkeeper if they want to challenge for the Premier League title this year.

Meanwhile, The Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo has reported that United may allow De Gea to leave if they sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, but they will have to wait until next summer for that.