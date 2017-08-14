Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Los Blancos Target Chelsea's Eden Hazard

(Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls Livepic) Chelsea's Eden Hazard (10) celebrates after scoring their second goal against Bournemouth, April 8, 2017.

No matter how hard they tried, Real Madrid just can't seem to complete a deal to bring Monaco's Kylian Mbappé to the Santiago Bernabéu. Los Blancos have targeted the young French striker all summer long, but Paris Saint-Germain have swooped in with an offer of their own recently and now it looks like they may have succeeded in securing his signature before the summer transfer window closes.

If Mbappé is no longer available, who should the club target instead?

According to Spanish news outlet Don Balón, Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is back on Real Madrid's radar and club manager Zinedine Zidane seems determined to sign him if they miss out on Mbappé.

However, the report also claims that club president Florentino Perez doesn't think signing the Belgian winger is a good idea because Isco and Marco Asensio's roles at the club will be diminished if he joins. Well, that doesn't make much sense since Perez seems to be willing to sign Mbappé. Why should Hazard be any different?

The report also says that Hazard is desperate to make the switch and his transfer fee may decrease because of his willingness to leave the reigning Premier League champions.

Hazard was actually targeted by Real Madrid early this summer before he suffered a serious right ankle injury while training with the Belgium national team. He's still recovering from the injury, but he should be back soon.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol is claiming that Chelsea have placed a €120 million (around £109 million) price tag on the winger. According to the report, Barcelona are in the mix to sign him as well, so Real Madrid may have to go head-to-head with their fiercest rivals once again if they want Hazard.

Hazard may become Real Madrid's next marquee signing, but one has to wonder if Chelsea are really willing to let go of their star playmaker.