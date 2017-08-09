Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Los Blancos Target Juventus' Paulo Dybala

(Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino Livepic) Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring their first goal against FC Barcelona, April 11, 2017.

Juventus' Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Barcelona all summer long, and he's one of the leading candidates to replace Neymar at Camp Nou. However, it seems the Catalan giants' fiercest rivals are planning to go head-to-head with them for the Argentine forward's signature.

According to Catalan news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are prepared to lodge an offer of €80–€85 million (£72 million–£77 million) for Dybala, but the reigning Serie A champions' asking price is reportedly €120 million (£109 million)

The report also indicated that Real Madrid are willing to include Mateo Kovačić in a player-plus-cash swap deal to tempt Juventus into parting ways with Dybala. Interestingly, the Daily Star's Paul Brown has reported that Kovačić's representatives are expected to meet Juventus in this week, so they appear to be interested in Croatian midfielder.

Kovačić's actually a really good playmaker, but he never got the chance to shine with Los Blancos since he couldn't unseat either Luka Modrić or Toni Kroos in the first team. The club can afford to lose him if they can get Dybala in return.

Dybala has slowly transformed himself into a world-class player in the past two seasons with Juventus and he's likely going to be seen as a potential long-term successor for Cristiano Ronaldo if he joins Real Madrid. But one of the club's front three may have to make way for him.

Gareth Bale is the most likely player to leave, but recent reports say Real Madrid's not going to sell him this summer.

"Clearly the club wants him, the manager wants him and he wants the club, so for me it's game over — even before it started," Manchester United manager José Mourinho said following their Super Cup match with Real Madrid, via Sky Sports.

"It's game over clearly because everybody knows he is going to stay," he added.

If Bale stays and Dybala joins, Real Madrid will have to find a way to keep everybody happy.