Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Los Blancos to Pursue David De Gea Once Álvaro Morata Deal Is Done

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez) Spain's David de Gea during a press conference, June 10, 2016.

Will this be the year that Real Madrid sign David de Gea?

Don Balón has reported that Real Madrid are prepared to renew their pursuit of the Spanish goalkeeper this summer once Álvaro Morata finalizes his move to Manchester United. The report also says that De Gea is club president Florentino Pérez's dream signing and he's looking forward to bringing him to the Santiago Bernabéu during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish outlet also claims that Pérez is going to allow United to sign Morata at a cut-price because he's hoping that José Mourinho will return the favor by allowing De Gea to leave.

Of course, Don Balón hasn't always been the most reliable source of transfer news, so readers are advised to take this with a little grain of salt.

Several reports did say that United are closing in on Morata's signature and they will reportedly announce the signing later this week.

Real Madrid have tried to sign de Gea two years ago, but they failed to complete the transfer on time and the club blamed United for this. It's safe to say that Real Madrid don't want to make the same mistake twice if they get another chance to sign the Spanish goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's first-choice keeper, Keylor Navas, has heard all the rumors about de Gea, Thibaut Courtois or Gianluigi Donnarumma possibly joining Los Blancos. But he's not worried about the competition and he said he's going to do everything possible to keep his spot in the starting XI.

"I just think about working and winning trophies, trying to enjoy the day to day. I will always want to play, of course. So I will battle to the death against whoever it is, in a fair fight. And I never ask for any gifts, as I never need them either. Whoever I am up against I will give everything, like always," Navas told Marca, via ESPN FC.