Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Manchester United May Sell David De Gea If Los Blancos Include Álvaro Morata in the Deal

Real Madrid's interest in David De Gea is probably one of the worst kept secrets in football. Los Blancos have been keeping an eye on him in the past few years and they actually tried to sign him in 2015.

(Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea)Spain's David De Gea makes a save against the Czech Republic, June 13, 2016.

The club failed to complete the deal that time, but they will get another chance to lure him away from Manchester United this summer — if they are willing to give up one of their up-and-coming players.

Sky Sports' Spanish football analyst Guillem Balague has reported that Manchester United manager José Mourinho is willing to sell De Gea for €25 million (£22 million). However, they want Álvaro Morata as part of the deal as well.

First, it was Raphaël Varane. Now they want Morata. It seems Mourinho is planning to raid his former club this offseason.

In any case, the assumption is that De Gea will displace Keylor Navas as the club's first-choice goalkeeper if he joins. But Marca's José Félix Díaz said Navas will still get the chance to compete for the starting role if De Gea or any other goalkeeper signs this summer. Díaz also mentioned that Navas has the backing of club captain Sergio Ramos and manager Zinedine Zidane.

"The Costa Rican has completely renewed the trust of the heavyweights in the team and even Zinedine Zidane himself wants the custodian to continue," Díaz said in his report for Marca.

"Zidane has always been in the Costa Rican's corner and far from highlighting his errors, the Frenchman has always defended the goalkeeper and has managed to give him the space and time necessary for a full recovery and return to his usual level. Sergio Ramos has also been supportive," he continued.

Don Balón has also reported that Zidane and Ramos does not think that signing De Gea is necessary since they already have a solid goalkeeper in Navas.