Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Monaco Reportedly Rejected World-Record €120 Million Bid From Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé

Things are looking great for Real Madrid right now. The club just bagged their first La Liga title in five years on Sunday and they may get another trophy if they beat Serie A champions Juventus in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League finals on June 3. But the world does not stop if they win and their rivals will come back stronger next season.

(Photo: Reuters/Jean-Pierre Amet)Monaco's Kylian Mbappé in action against Saint-Etienne, May 17, 2017.

If Real Madrid want to stay competitive they will have to find ways to improve as well this summer.

Right now, every big club in Europe want to get French striker Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid is no different. According to the Jason Burt of Telegraph, the club tried to pry him away from Monaco with a world-record bid worth approximately €120 million euros (£103 million). Unfortunately, Monaco refused to let go of the striker. Instead, they want to offer him an extension and they are turning down all bids for Mbappé.

"The plan is to do everything to prolong him (Mbappe) and to do everything that he stays a minimum one more year with us," Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told the Telegraph.

"We will, although that will depend, of course, also on the player. We will make an offer to prolong his contract and hopefully he will accept and stay with us. I think in the month of June, before the season starts," he continued.

Perhaps that's to be expected. Monaco just won the Ligue 1 title for the first time in 17 years and they probably don't want to sell one of their best players right after they were crowned the champions. But Burt did add that Monaco might be willing to let him go after the World Cup next year.

Mbappé may be 18, but he has been playing like a seasoned pro the entire year.

For now, Real Madrid may have to look elsewhere.