Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Real Madrid Expected to Match Manchester City's €130 Million Bid for Kylian Mbappé

Manchester City have always been confident that they can outbid any club in the world because of the wealth they possess. However, they seem to have forgotten that a certain club in Spain has never been afraid to spend as long as they get the player they want.

(Photo: Reuters/Jean-Pierre Amet)Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action against Saint-Etienne, May 17, 2017.

According to French television program Téléfoot, Real Madrid are expected to go head-to-head with City for Kylian Mbappé's signature this summer, and they will likely match City's world record €130 million (£113 million) bid for the French striker.

That's a lot of money for an 18-year-old footballer in his second season as a pro. But Mbappé was so good last season and he has all the characteristics to become a world-class striker. Clubs couldn't possibly ignore that.

Real Madrid will have to break the transfer record if they want to sign Mbappé, but centre-back Raphaël Varane is already telling the press that his fellow Frenchman is more than welcome at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Mbappe is a very good youngster with a huge potential," Varane told Téléfoot, as translated by ESPN FC. "It would be a pleasure to see him here. In addition to that he is French, so he would be welcome. We will surely get the chance to discuss this," he added.

This is something new for Real Madrid. They usually go after established players who have time and again proven that they are the best in the world. The club rarely goes after someone as young as Mbappé no matter how well they played early in their career.

They may be changing their approach, though, because they just signed 16-year-old Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior.

Mbappé is reportedly a fan of Real Madrid, and earlier this month, Spanish publication Marca also reported that he prefers to play with the club if he leaves Monaco, so perhaps they may have an edge over Manchester City.