Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Real Madrid Interested in Midfielder Dani Ceballos

Looks like Real Madrid plan to add one more to their stockpile of young players.

(Photo: Reuters/Jon Nazca)Dani Ceballos (10) during a game against Barcelona, January 29, 2017.

Spanish publication AS reported that the club plans to sign Dani Ceballos and they have already discussed the deal with Real Betis. The midfielder has a €15 million (£13 million) release clause.

"Real representatives have held meetings with both Los Verdiblancos and the footballer's camp in recent weeks, with a view to reaching an agreement over his transfer rather than simply activating his release clause," Sergio Santos Chozas wrote in his report for AS.

According to AS, Ceballos is also drawing interest from Atlético Madrid and clubs in the Premier League and Serie A.

Well, Real Madrid's top central midfielder Luka Modrić isn't getting any younger, but they are not bringing Ceballos in to replace him. At least not yet. Instead, Real Madrid will loan Ceballos back to Betis next season.

"Betis are in a financial situation in which they need to sell, so it is a deal that the club's board are thought to be open to, as it involves raising funds and, at the same time, being able to hold on to their star individual for a further season," Chozas said.

Sounds like a win-win situation for both clubs. Ceballos will also get to develop and work on his game away from the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The pressure for him to perform would have been immense if he joins Real Madrid's first-team right away.

Stockpiling young talent and sending them out on loan is actually a common practice among the top clubs in Europe, so this is nothing out of the ordinary.

Real Madrid did the same thing with Marco Asensio. After they signed him he was loaned back to Mallorca for the remainder of the season in 2014. The club also loaned him to Espanyol in 2015 as he continued to develop.