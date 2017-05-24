Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Real Madrid Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Ángel Di María

Ángel Di María has always been a popular player at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during his tenure with Real Madrid. But the club decided to sell him to Manchester United in 2014 after they signed James Rodríguez. Since then, Di María has mentioned that he never wanted to leave and he has criticized the club when they said his wage demands were the main reason behind his exit.

(Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann)Ángel Di María with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

But that was all in the past.

Now, Spanish publication Don Balón is claiming that Real Madrid may pursue Di María if they let Rodríguez leave this summer.

Apparently, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos have been trying to convince Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to re-sign Di María after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League finals on June 3.

However, the report also added that Di María wants to meet Perez in person first before he commits. That's going to be an awkward meeting because Di María and Perez haven't been on the best of terms since the Argentine winger left the club.

"The 29-year-old wants to mend his relationship with the Real chief after being blamed for his departure three years ago though, if they can sort things out, then the player would love to return to the Bernabeu," the Daily Express' Jack Otway said in his report.

Unfortunately, the move will not happen if they can't put aside their differences, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

In hindsight, Real Madrid should never have sold Di María to Manchester United. His form dipped alarmingly during his time there, and he only stayed there for one season.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez also struggled for the past three seasons and there are many who will say that he never lived up to his astronomical price tag.

At any rate, it would be great to see Di María, Ronaldo and Karim Benzema wreak havoc on the pitch once again.