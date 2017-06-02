Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Real Madrid to Launch a £100 Million Bid for Eden Hazard

Aside from a horrible 2015–2016 season, Eden Hazard is generally regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League since he joined Chelsea in 2012. His numbers may not be as good as some of the top players, but his impact on a game does not always show up on a stat sheet.

(Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls)Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates with Diego Costa after scoring a goal against Tottenham, April 22, 2017.

Hazard has been on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe for years now, but Chelsea have always held on to him despite the interest. Well, the club may have a hard time holding off Real Madrid when they come calling.

The Sun's Martin Lipton has reported that Real Madrid have a £100 million bid prepared for Hazard and they are determined to sign him this summer.

"Hazard has been promised a role as Real's advanced playmaker, operating in the hole between the normal front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale," Lipton said in his report.

"It is understood that the conversations between Hazard's representatives and Real have been extremely detailed with discussions of tactics and formations," he continued. "While Hazard has publicly maintained he is happy in London, Real believe he is ready to push for a move because of his respect for Zidane, whom he views as a footballing idol," he said.

Lipton also noted Chelsea may finally cash in this time if Real Madrid increases their bid because they need the cash to bolster their squad this summer. However, it should be noted that Hazard's not exactly a natural fit if he's forced to play behind the front three of Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale.

In any case, club president Florentino Pérez has always been known to target world-class players during the summer transfer period and he's not afraid to spend to get the man he wants. The last time Pérez made a big splash was in 2014 when he signed James Rodríguez for €80 million.

Will Real Madrid make Hazard this summer's "Galáctico" signing?