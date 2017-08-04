Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Will Gareth Bale Force a Transfer to Manchester United This Summer?

(Photo: Reuters/Michael Dalder Livepic) Real Madrid's Gareth Bale warms up before the match against Bayern Munich, April 12, 2017.

Previous reports have indicated that Manchester United are going to wait until next summer before launching a bid for Gareth Bale, but it seems that they may get the chance to sign him sooner than expected.

According to Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, Bale is threatening to force a move to United if Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane continues to overlook him at the start of the season.

Bale has struggled with fitness issues in the past two seasons, and Zidane would sometimes play Isco over him even when he was available. There are also several instances last season in which he was taken off the field around the hour mark to make way for Isco. Apparently, the Welsh winger doesn't like it and he believes that he needs to play more minutes if he wants to return to top form.

United have been eyeing Bale since his time as a left-back at Southampton. In fact, they tried to sign him before he joined Tottenham in 2007. The club continued to keep him on their radar when he transformed himself into a world-class player with the Spurs, and they tried to sign him again before his move to Real Madrid in 2013.

Meanwhile, Don Balón has claimed that United manager José Mourinho has asked Bale to go public with his desire for a switch to Old Trafford to force Real Madrid's hand and lower the asking price. And once it is done, the Red Devils will reportedly launch a formal offer for the Welsh winger.

In any case, Bale's future with Real Madrid will probably depend on their pursuit of Kylian Mbappé. If the teen sensation joins Los Blancos before the close of the transfer window, Bale's days in Madrid are likely numbered. He's already losing minutes to Isco, and his role with the club will continue to diminish if Mbappé makes the switch.