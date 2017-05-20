Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Will James Rodriguez Leave Real Madrid This Summer?

One of Real Madrid's top players has been in the rumor mill a lot lately and he may be on the way out this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Javier Barbancho)James Rodriguez with Real Madrid in 2016.

Sky Sports has reported that Real Madrid have offered James Rodriguez to Manchester United. And it doesn't stop there. According to the Mirror, club sponsor Adidas may even help fund his move to the Premier League.

"It is believed super agent Jorge Mendes is looking for an English club with the agreement that if he signs it will be part funded by the player's personal kit sponsors Adidas, who will pay 20 per cent of his wages through their own marketing, image rights and shirt sales," the Mirror's John Cross said in his report.

However, several publications have reported that Manchester United are not really that interested in Rodriguez and they will only consider acquiring him if they miss out on Antoine Griezmann and Bernardo Silva.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid may be ready to make a move on David de Gea, and reports note they may use Rodriguez to entice Manchester United to let go of their goalkeeper. Well, that may not work because Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho obviously values de Gea more than Rodriguez.

Real Madrid will have to pay up if they want de Gea because he is one of the top goalkeepers in the world right now.

Striker Karim Benzema's name has also been in the rumor mill lately, and it is rumored that he may be leaving as well. According to Spanish publication Don Balón, the club is going to offer Benzema in a swap deal to Monaco in a bid to acquire French prodigy Kylian Mbappé.

It's going to take a lot to pry Mbappé away from Monaco right now after the season he had. The striker has also hinted that he likes to stick with the club that gave him his chance to shine.