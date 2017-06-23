Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2017: Zinedine Zidane Wants Leonardo Bonucci

In the past couple of months, Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has been drawing a lot of interest because of his performances against the best clubs in Europe in the Champions League. He has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but one of the Spanish giants have been keeping an eye on him as well.

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez Livepic)Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci (C) celebrates with Mario Mandzukic (L) and Andrea Barzagli (R) after the match against Barcelona, April 19, 2017.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is making Bonucci his top defensive transfer target this summer and he reportedly asked club president Florentino Perez to lure him away from Juventus.

Bonucci had a falling out with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri earlier this year and he was dropped from their match against Porto. However, they managed to patch things up.

The report says that Zidane thinks Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane tend to make costly errors at critical moments during matches. That's why he wants a steady defender like Bonucci in his back line. With Pepe likely on the move this summer, the Italian footballer seems like the perfect man to fill his role.

Bonucci played really well in both legs of the Champions League semifinals against Barcelona, and he had a solid game against Real Madrid in the Champions League finals. Juventus fell short of their goal, but Bonucci proved that he's one of the best centre-backs in the world right now.

Meanwhile, Bonucci has denied that he argued with Andrea Barzagli and Paulo Dybala at half-time of their Champions League final match against Real Madrid, and he's threatening to sue if reports continue to come out saying that he was involved in such an incident.

"There was no argument and certainly no physical acts involving me or anybody else. The break between the first and the second half of the Champions League was like many others where, I repeat, nothing happened," Bonucci wrote on his Facebook page, via ESPN FC.

"These are the only words I have to say on this and I hope they are the last. In case this is not enough to clarify the situation and restore the truth, I would be ready to turn to my solicitors to defend my name and my honour," he continued.