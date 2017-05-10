Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream Free Today (Preview, Start Time): Watch Champions League Semi Final 2nd Leg Online

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will fight it out for a place in the Champions League Final on Wednesday night. The tie should belong to Real following their first leg demolition of their city rivals, but Atletico will be at home in the Vicente Calderon, and if they can get an early goal and get the fans behind them, pressure can do funny things to even a world class side as Real; just ask Paris St Germain!

Real come into the clash with a healthy 3-0 first leg lead. The way in which they demolished Atletico in the first leg was brutal, and we are not used to seeing this Atletico side seem so vulnerable at the back. For years their success has been built from their defensive unit, and there are not many sides that have been able to breach them when they play at their top level, let alone three times in one game.

Atletico will know they cannot sit back and let Real have possession today. They will have to break off the chains and go after their Madrid rivals, and it could be essential that they get an early goal.

However, the more Atletico push forwards the more susceptible they will be at the back, and Madrid have some of the world's best attacking players to expose them if they are not careful.

No doubt, Real will come tonight and form a solid defensive unit to ensure they give nothing away easily. But they will be ready to pounce quickly on the counter attack, and if they can claim even the one away goal tonight then that should put the tie to bed, as Atletico would then need to score five.

Real will be without Gareth Bale for tonight's game, as he is out with a calf injury. Meanwhile, Juanfran should be returning tonight at right-back for Atletico.

Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez has said, "We can't go crazy. We need to go step by step, we need to keep a clean sheet. If they score the tie is even more difficult, but a goal in the first half would give us a lot of strength and could make them nervous."

