Rebel Wilson Resumes Filming New Movie After Suffering On-Set Injury

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Rebel Wilson is now back on set after suffering a mild concussion.

The Australian actress was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 8, due to an injury that happened while she is filming for her upcoming romantic comedy film, "Isn't It Romantic" in Long Island.

"Started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion ... yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm ..." Wilson wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her all made-up while wearing a purple dress. "Thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance," she continued.

Us Magazine notes that Wilson, 37, has been in New York filming her next project with Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth. The film is slated for a Valentine's Day 2019 debut. It follows a woman who seems to have bad luck when it comes to finding love. Things immediately take a surprising turn when she learns that she is trapped in a romantic comedy.

On Thursday, Wilson assured fans that she is back to one hundred percent. The comedienne was spotted all smiles as she left her trailer in a purple dress — the same outfit she wore when she had a concussion.

The "Bridesmaids" star appeared as though she had just finished hair and make-up, and her short blonde locks were tightly curled. Wilson showed off her clear and fresh complexion, further accentuated by her rosy cheeks.

The writer/producer also opted for more comfort with her matching purple flip flops while waiting to be called for her scene. Another shot shows the actress walking to the set while accompanied by a crew member.

Wilson reprises her role as the quirky Fat Amy on "Pitch Perfect 3," which premieres Dec. 22, 2017. She will reunite with co-stars Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow as they portray a group of friends getting back together in an attempt to win their last singing competition.