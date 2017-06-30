Rebel Wilson Weight Loss News: 'Pitch Perfect' Actress Launches Own Plus-Size Clothing Line

After winning in the libel case that she filed against publishing company Bauer Media, Rebel Wilson is once again making the news after showing off her trimmer body at the launch of her new clothing line.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokAustralian actress Rebel Wilson launches her own clothing line.

During the unveiling of her REBEL WILSON X ANGELS fashion line for plus-size women, the "Pitch Perfect" star looked obviously slimmer as she reportedly started losing weight for health purposes. But the Australian actress claims she still embraces her heavy frame and still opts not to compete with the sizes of other actresses in Hollywood since her size already sets her apart from the others.

In an interview with InStyle, the 37-year-old actress revealed that she aims to succeed in her new clothing line while setting an example as someone who can make her own rules.

"I've had to create my own plays, television roles, and movie projects in order to play the parts I've wanted," she stated. "It's what I've always done as an actress, but I never thought as a teenager that I'd someday have a fashion line."

The actress also said that the reason why she was inspired to make her own clothing line was because of the scarcity of available clothes for plus-size women like her. "I was a young woman making money, and there were no clothes to buy," she also said. "It felt like if you were over a certain size, designers didn't care about you."

In a separate press statement, the actress revealed that she understands how hard it is to find fashionable clothing for women like her even if they get the help of Hollywood's best stylists. Which is why she decided to collaborate with New York's clothing company The Mamiye Group to create a cool clothing line for large women. "I'm so proud to be creating this collection with The Mamiye Group, and to give gorgeous ladies everywhere amazing clothes that empower them to express their confidence and chic attitude," the actress stated.