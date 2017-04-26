Recent 'Bayonetta' Update Suggests 'Vanquish' Might Arrive on PC Soon

Video game publisher Sega is gearing up to port "Vanquish" to the PC soon. Recently, there have been reports that the third-person shooter featuring DARPA agent Sam Gideon will be ported to the said platform this 2017.

Sega/Steam Promotional screenshot image for "Bayonetta."

The most recent update for "Bayonetta" seemed to suggest that the rumors are true. On April 24, NeoGAF user BernardoOne shared some of what they had found after installing the small 22 KB Steam update rolled out to "Bayonetta" earlier that day. According to him, the EXTRAS folder contained a "Vanquish" avatar, leading to speculations that the game might actually be the next that Sega will port to PC.

Another user noted that the avatar found in the folder was the helmet donned by Gideon in "Vanquish," and that the only possible way to interpret its appearance in the latest "Bayonetta" update is the arrival of the game on PC.

In the case of "Bayonetta," Sega caught fans by surprise when it released the PC port of the game on Steam on April 11, without any official announcement prior to the release. Considering that, fans believe that it is not impossible that the leaked avatar could be Sega's way of announcing that "Vanquish" will also arrive on PC soon.

Recently, Platinum Games uploaded five new videos on its YouTube channel, each featuring a brief clip from the "Vanquish" game. The videos sparked speculations that the game developer might officially announce the game's PC port at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

Developed by Platinum Games, "Vanquish" was first released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in October 2010. Since then, many players have been anticipating its release on the PC platform, especially since it is console-exclusive.

Meanwhile, "Bayonetta" has sold over 100,000 copies on Valve's digital distribution platform on the first week of its release. If "Vanquish" is ported to PC, it is expected to fare just as well.