Recent Leak Reveals HTC in Charge of Building Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

With the wealth of knowledge that Google has access to, fans are really looking forward to its contribution to the smartphone market. The Google Pixel 2 has been in development for a while now, and different tech companies have been vying to have the manufacturing rights for it. A recent leak indicates that HTC may be working on Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Google official websiteGoogle Pixel was first launched in October 2016.

A Japanese blog, HTC Soku, posted a finding indicating that an S2 and M2 descriptions are found in the system files of the infamous HTC U11. Considering the fact that Google's Pixel and Pixel XL are referred to as S1 and M1, these descriptions may actually pertain to the upcoming devices. This means that HTC could be handling the upcoming smartphones. LG is expected to be building the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Another piece of information was offered to the rumor mill. Because the descriptions are found in the data files of HTC's U11, it is believed that Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL may house a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor that fans are looking to have in the U11. The author also notes that there are no carrier specifics found in the data file, which could mean that any model of the smartphone can be available across all carriers.

The fear of the fans following the leak stems from the fact that HTC's U11 has a questionable design. It looks similar to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, which were also built by HTC. Hopefully, if they are still in charge of the next models in line, HTC will pull through and make an aesthetically pleasing and durable model that fans expect following Google's partnership with LG. At the very least, they are hoping that the company will do something about the unflattering top and bottom of the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have yet to have an official release date.