Recent Studies Link Coffee Consumption With Lower Risk of Death

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is the best way to start the day. To many, mornings simply aren't complete without that cup of joe. However, as good as coffee may be, discussions have been going around for decades about the effects that coffee has on one's health.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Coffee is now being linked to lower risk of dying.

There are claims that coffee has several health benefits to the body while there are also those who refute these claims saying that coffee is somehow linked to a number of diseases most prominent of which is cancer. But recent studies published in the Annals of Internal Medicine have revealed that coffee is, in fact, good for one's health.

The first study conducted on 521,330 participants across the European continent shows that drinking coffee could help a person live longer. Considered to be the largest study done on coffee, the research was conducted in 10 European countries and has associated the drinking of coffee with a lower risk of dying from a variety of causes.

The second study provided a similar objective and conclusion but differed in the types of participants it used. Here, more than 185,000 multi-racial participants were enlisted to study the relationship between coffee consumption and mortality. The participants included African-Americans, Japanese-Americans, Latinos, Native Hawaiians and white people in Hawaii and Los Angeles, California. The study produced a similar conclusion to the first one saying that higher consumption of coffee shows lower risk for death in the participants used.

These studies give a whole new definition to coffee consumption. Before, people drank coffee to help them become more active and engaged throughout the day. Now, it is possible that coffee could be used to avoid dying. Could this another reason why people should be drinking coffee more?