'ReCore Definitive Edition' Coming Aug. 29, Will Introduce 'Eye of Obsidian' Adventure

'ReCore Definitive Edition' will be playable on the PC and Xbox One

"ReCore Definitive Edition" has finally been made official, and developers have recently detailed the different additions it contains.

First off, the "Definitive Edition" contains the "Eye of Obsidian" adventure. This new adventure will pit players against the members of the Obsidian Cult, and along the way, they will have to battle through different dungeons in order to accomplish their goals.

Along with the "Eye of Obsidian," developers have also added some things that should help players take down the new opponents in front of them.

Detailed in a recent Xbox Wire post, players can look forward to trying out additional weapon modes for Joule and even the Corebots will be receiving new pieces of gear.

Furthermore, developers have also noted that the T8-NK Corebot will finally be added to "ReCore" along with the launch of the "Definitive Edition." Players can also expect to gain some assistance from a character named "AOK." Thus far, developers have not offered any other clues related to who this character may be.

Players can also expect that the game's visuals will be improved once the "Definitive Edition" is finally released.

There are also other enhancements expected to be made available soon, and developers shared that they will detail those later this week.

Folks who have the game now can look forward to all the aforementioned additions being made available to them via an upcoming update. This update will also be released for free.

As for the fans who are looking to get into the game now, they can purchase the "Definitive Edition" using their Xbox Game Pass membership. They can also opt to purchase the game for $19.99 as an Xbox Play Anywhere title via the Microsoft Store.

The new edition of the game will be playable on the Xbox One and the PC.

More news about the "Definitive Edition" of "ReCore" should be made available soon.