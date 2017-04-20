'Red Dead Redemption 2' News, Release Date: Trailer Influenced By Kevin Costner Film?

The wait is on for the arrival of Rockstar Games' "Red Dead Redemption 2," but no information about its release has been revealed so far, apart from its fall launch. In the meantime, some fans decided to peruse the game's trailer and discovered an interesting tidbit relating to its visual inspiration.

Twitter account Red Dead Network recently uncovered the striking resemblance of a scene from a Kevin Costner film to the game's trailer. The film, titled "Open Range" and released in 2003, features a look from the inside of a barn that peers through the outside, revealing a cloudy blue sky and a ranch-like estate.

Look familiar? This scene from western movie Open Range looks like it's taken straight from the #RDR2 trailer. Cool little find by Jabalous pic.twitter.com/QcM2fLyHCt — Red Dead Network (@RedDeadNet) April 7, 2017

The film is definitely a Western, and it makes sense for "Red Dead Redemption 2" to take inspiration from movies. After all, the studio does not shy away from pop culture references.

Unfortunately, since details about "Red Dead Redemption 2" have been rather scarce, fans do not really have a lot to go on when it comes to expectations. However, there has been a lot of hope out there for the game to be available on the PC as well. It can be recalled that the first game did not make it to the PC, which disappointed a lot of people who wanted to play the game but did not have a gaming console.

Rumors of a PC version have been making rounds online, though. And while Rockstar Games has yet to confirm this, a purported leak may have given away the studio's plans to include PC support.

Until further announcements are made, the prospect of a PC version and an exact release date remain up in the air. There were previous speculations that "Red Dead Redemption 2" would make it to the market in October because of a listing made online. However, that has since been cleared up as a misunderstanding, and a release date is still unknown.