'Red Dead Redemption 2' News: Still No Confirmation Sequel Is Coming to the PC

Even before it was officially announced, the desire and excitement for "Red Dead Redemption 2" was already palpable, and all the confirmation really did was get fans even more excited for it. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but at this point, it is hard to imagine the sequel being anything but a hit. This is why it may seem strange that at least a certain segment of the gaming population will not be able to enjoy it come launch day.

For those unaware, the sequel is currently only set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This means numerous PC players all over the world will not be able to enjoy it as soon as it hits stores.

Developers have not deviated from this as well, or at least not yet.

During a recent earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked if the upcoming game will be released for the PC, GameSpot reported. Zelnick opted not to confirm or deny a PC release for "Red Dead Redemption 2" and instead indicated that the folks over at Rockstar Games would be the ones to announce something like that.

So, should fans be concerned about the sequel remaining unannounced for the PC?

Speaking previously to GamingBolt, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter indicated that a PC version of the sequel being unofficial at this point may just be a marketing tactic, a way to keep the game in people's minds even well after its initial release.

That is not hard to believe, especially since the developers over at Rockstar have done it before with "GTA 5," so why wouldn't they do it again for another eagerly anticipated title.

Yes, there is still no PC version of "Red Dead Redemption 2" announced at this particular point in time, but there remains a chance that it will become a reality eventually.