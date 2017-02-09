'Red Dead Redemption 2' News: Take-Two CEO Hints at Expectations for Upcoming Sequel's Online Component

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hardly any specific details are currently known about "Red Dead Redemption 2," but one thing developers have already confirmed is that it will provide its own kind of online multiplayer component.

Twitter courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is currently slated to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One.

Given that another Rockstar Games offering, "GTA Online," boasts a robust online experience of its own, fans have speculated that the two titles may directly impact each other.

Recently, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick offered his own take on this perceived competition that the upcoming sequel and "GTA Online" may find themselves engaged in.

Speaking during a recent earnings call, Zelnick talked briefly about his expectations regarding how the online components of the two games will affect each other moving forward, GameSpot reported.

Zelnick expressed his belief that there is no "competitive dynamic" between the two. The CEO added that the success of "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be based on its caliber, just as the success of "GTA Online" was also made possible by it being a quality game.

For fans, what they likely want to learn more about is how content will be provided for these two multiplayer offerings.

"GTA Online" has received plenty of support from its developers ever since launch day, and fans likely want to see that repeated with "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Whether both of these games will still receive steady post-launch support or if one may get more attention from the developers than the other is something that remains to be seen.

In any case, fans are still looking for more substantial reveals to be provided by Rockstar.

The game is already due out this fall, and still, fans have numerous questions regarding what it will ultimately be like. There's no word yet on when the sequel will be showcased again, but that figures to happen sooner rather than later.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is currently set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.