'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date: Change in Weapon Storage Mechanics and More Hinted in New Screenshots?

"Red Dead Redemption 2" has been delayed so Rockstar Games released a bunch of new screenshots from the game to help fans get by the longer wait.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)A new screenshot from "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Some gamers found it best to examine the images to learn more about what the highly anticipated sequel has in store when it arrives next year.

In the photo embedded above, a Reddit user by the name MontanaCowboy took note of how the character was wearing the rifle, in which he had it slung on his back.

He pointed out how in the trailer for "Red Dead Redemption 2," several characters held the rifles with their arms or hands, unlike in the original, in which the rifle was slung on the back when not in use.

This had the Redditor thinking if the sequel will have a "more intricate" storing mechanic when it comes to weapons. Others hoped that characters could carry more weapons in the game, such as a couple of handguns, a long gun and others on the horse's saddle.

In another scenic "Red Dead Redemption 2" screenshot showing a group transporting an armored stagecoach, Reddit user jedijosh920 pointed out that what is inside has to be something important.

(Photo: Rockstar Games) A new screenshot from "Red Dead Redemption 2."

The Reddit user also mentioned how one of the nonpayable characters in the front had a different saddle from the rest, which could mean the sequel might offer horse customization.

Of course, all this is simply speculation at the moment. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next year to be able to get their hands on "Red Dead Redemption 2."

GameStop recently talked to GameSpot about the impact of the delay, adding that there is no need to revise their overall revenue forecast after the unexpected change.

"When you get a game like Red Dead, or what Red Dead was expected to do in the fall, it's going to suck some dollars away from the other games," they explained.

"So it's not an entire impact when it moves. You'll get some of the buyers that would have bought Red Dead buying Call of Duty or some of the other games, Destiny [2]," they went on to say.