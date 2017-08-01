'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date: EA Says Delay Provides 'A Little Bit of Opportunity for Everybody'

(Photo: Rockstar Games) A new screenshot from "Red Dead Redemption 2."

If there is anyone not too bummed about the delay of "Red Dead Redemption 2," it is Electronic Arts, but the reason behind it is not something to brandish pitchforks for.

Fans know that "Red Dead Redemption 2" was supposed to come out this fall, but was delayed to early 2018 instead. Many fans were upset while others know it will just help Rockstar Games make the sequel much better.

EA is not one to revel in such a hitch that frustrates gamers. Comicbook.com points out that it is also not an indication of intimidation toward the upcoming title.

Although developers themselves make sure to support and encourage each other in the spirit of driving the gaming industry forward, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen admitted in the company's latest earnings call via Seeking Alpha that the "Red Dead Redemption 2" delay came as a relief.

This is because it meant that EA will not have to compete with an immensely anticipated title like the western shooter sequel by Rockstar Games especially when they themselves come out with massive titles too. Looking at the sequel's promise, it can and is expected to overshadow the rest that comes out when it does.

Jorgensen went on to say that the delay of "Red Dead Redemption 2" actually opens up "a little bit of opportunity for everybody."

The EA executive, however, also emphasized his excitement to see the hugely anticipated game in the flesh. He explains how titles like this improve the industry:

What we've found historically, we've had many times where we've gone into quarters that looked daunting because of the competition. Think back to [Grand Theft Auto V] when it came out, and what we actually found is it grows the overall market. It drives console sales. Oftentimes, many of those titles get bundled to help drive or reduce the price of a console for the consumer, and it drives excitement in the marketplace, and we like that. It benefits the consumer and it benefits us because it generates a lot of buzz around games.

Ubisoft was the first to comment on the delay of "Red Dead Redemption 2," noting that it will give them a better release window for their other games without having to worry about tackling a behemoth of a game.